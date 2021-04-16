TenFourFox FPR32 available, plus a two-week reprieve

Mozilla is advancing Firefox 89 by two weeks to give them additional time to polish up the UI changes in that version. This will thus put all future release dates ahead by two weeks as well; the next ESR release and the first Security Parity Release parallel with it instead will be scheduled for June 1. Aligning with this, the testing version of FPR32 SPR1 will come out the weekend before June 1 and the final official build of TenFourFox will also move ahead two weeks, from September 7 to September 21. After that you'll have to DIY but fortunately it already looks like people are rising to the challenge of building the browser themselves: I have been pointed to an installer which neatly wraps up all the necessary build prerequisites, provides a guided Automator workflow and won't interfere with any existing installation of MacPorts. I don't have anything to do this with this effort and can't attest to or advise on its use, but it's nice to see it exists, so download it from Macintosh Garden if you want to try it out. Remember, compilation speed on G4 (and, shudder, G3) systems can be substantially slower than on a G5, and especially without multiple CPUs. Given this Quad G5 running full tilt (three cores dedicated to compiling) with a full 16GB of RAM takes about three and a half hours to kick out a single architecture build, you should plan accordingly for longer times on lesser systems.
I have already started clearing issues from Github I don't intend to address. The remaining issues may not necessarily be addressed either, and definitely won't be during the security parity period, but they are considerations for things I might need later. Don't add to this list: I will mark new issues without patches or PRs as invalid. I will also be working on revised documentation for Tenderapp and the main site so people are aware of the forthcoming plan; those changes will be posted sometime this coming week.
