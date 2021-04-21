Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Coloured iMacs? We got your coloured iMacs right here

And you don't even need to wait until May. Besides being the best colour Apple ever offered (a tray-loading Strawberry, which is nicer than the current M1 iMac Pink), this iMac G3 also has a 600MHz Sonnet HARMONi in it, so it has a faster CPU and FireWire too. Take that, non-upgradable Apple Silicon. It runs Jaguar with OmniWeb and Crypto Ancienne for web browsing.

Plus, these coloured iMacs can build and run TenFourFox: Chris T proved it on his 400MHz G3. It took 34 hours to compile from source. I always did like slow-cooked meals better.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)