Coloured iMacs? We got your coloured iMacs right here

And you don't even need to wait until May
. Besides being the best colour Apple ever offered (a tray-loading Strawberry, which is nicer than the current M1 iMac Pink), this iMac G3 also has a 600MHz Sonnet HARMONi in it, so it has a faster CPU and FireWire too. Take that, non-upgradable Apple Silicon. It runs Jaguar with OmniWeb and Crypto Ancienne
for web browsing.
Plus, these coloured iMacs can build and run TenFourFox: Chris T proved it on his 400MHz G3. It took 34 hours to compile from source. I always did like slow-cooked meals better.
