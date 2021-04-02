TenFourFox FPR32b1 available

Anyway, the beta for the final TenFourFox Feature Parity Release, FPR32, is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). This release adds another special preference dialogue for auto reader view, allowing you to automatically jump to reader view for subpages or all pages of domains you enter. I also updated Readability, the underlying Reader View library, to the current tip and also refreshed the ATSUI font blocklist. It will become final on or about April 20 parallel to Firefox 88.
I received lots of kind messages which I have been replying to. Many people appreciated that they could use their hardware for longer, even if they themselves are no longer using their Power Macs, and I even heard about a iMac G4 that is currently a TenFourFox-powered kiosk. I'm willing to bet there are actually a number of these systems hauled out of the closet easily serving such purposes by displaying a ticker or dashboard that can be tweaked to render quickly.
Don't forget, though, that even after September 7 I will still make intermittent updates (primarily security-based) for my own use which will be public and you can use them too. However, as I mentioned, you'll need to build the browser yourself, and since it will only be on a rolling basis (I won't be doing specific versions or tags), you can decide how often you want to update your own local copy. I'll make a note here on the blog when I've done a new batch so that your feedreader can alert you if you aren't watching the Github repository already. The first such batch is a near certainty since it will be me changing the certificate roots to 91ESR.
If you come up with simpler or better build instructions, I'm all ears.
I'm also willing to point people to third-party builds. If you're able to do it and want to take on the task, and don't mind others downloading it, post in the comments. You declare how often you want to do it and which set of systems you want to do it for. The more builders the merrier so that the load can be shared and people can specialize in the systems they most care about.
As a last comment, a few people have asked what it would take to get later versions (52ESR, etc.) to run on Power Macs. Fine, here's a summarized to-do list. None of them are (probably) technically impossible; the real issue is the amount of time required and the ongoing burden needed, plus any unexpected regressions you'd incur. (See also the flap over the sudden Rust requirement for the Python cryptography library, an analogous situation which broke a number of other platforms of similar vintage.)
- Upgrade gcc and validate it.
- Transplant the 32-bit PowerPC JIT to 52's JavaScript. This isn't automatic because you would need to add any new code to the backend required by Ion, and there are some hacks in the source to fix various assumptions SpiderMonkey makes that have to be rechecked and carried forward. There are also some endian fixes. You could get around this by making it interpreter-only, but since much of the browser itself is written in JavaScript, everything will slow down, not just web pages. This task is additionally complicated by our post-45 changes which would need to be undone.
- Transplant the local Cocoa widget changes and merge them with any additional OS support Mozilla added. There are a lot of these patches; some portions were completely rewritten for 10.4 or use old code I dragged along from version to version. A couple people proposed an X11-only version to get around this too. You should be able to do this, and it would probably work, but the code needs some adjustment to deal with the fact it's running on Mac OS X but not with a Cocoa widget system. There are a number of places you would need to manually patch, though this is mostly tedium and not terribly complex.
- The 2D drawing backend changed from CoreGraphics to Skia for technical reasons. Unfortunately, Skia at the time had a lot of problems on big endian and didn't compile properly with 10.4. The former problem might have since been fixed upstream but the latter almost certainly wouldn't have been or would now be worse. You can get around this by using Cairo, but our CG backend was heavily customized, and you will take an additional performance hit on what was probably TenFourFox's worst performing section to begin with since we have no GPU acceleration. It may also be possible to patch the old CG backend back in but you would need to write any additional glue to deal with the higher-level API changes.
- The ICU library required by JavaScript lacked Mozilla build system support for big-endian for a very long time. This was finally fixed in Firefox 80; you would need to backport this.
If you think I'm wrong about all this, rather than argue with me in the comments, today's your chance to prove it :)
