TenFourFox FPR16 SPR1 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release "16.1" (SPR 1) is now available for testing (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). As noted, this is a pure security update and there are no user-facing changes; the big under-the-hood change of those is that we are now pulling entirely from 68ESR, including locale data, certificate roots and so forth. There is also a small update to the ATSUI font blacklist. Assuming no issues, it will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.
