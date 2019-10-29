SourceForge download issues (and Github issues issues)

The first one is that the hack we use to relax JavaScript syntax to get Github working (somewhat) is now causing the browser to go into an infinite error loop on Github issue reports and certain other Github pages, presumably due to changes in code on their end. Unfortunately we use Github heavily for the wiki and issues tracker, so this is a major problem. The temporary workaround is, of course, a hack to relax JavaScript syntax even further. This hack is disgusting and breaks a lot of tests but is simple and does seem to work, so if I can't come up with something better it will be in FPR17. Most regular users won't be affected by this.
However, the one that is now starting to bite people is that SourceForge has upgraded its cipher suite to require a new cipher variant TenFourFox doesn't support. Unfortunately all that happens is links to download TenFourFox don't work; there is no error message, no warning and no explanation. That is a bug in and of itself but this leaves people dead in the water being pinged to install an update they can't access directly.
Naturally you can download the browser on another computer but this doesn't help users who only have a Power Mac. Fortunately, the good old TenFourFox Downloader works fine. As a temporary measure I have started offering the Downloader to all users from the TenFourFox main page, or you can get it from this Tenderapp issue. I will be restricting it to only Power Mac users regardless of browser very soon because it's not small and serves no purpose on Intel Macs (we don't support them) or other current browsers (they don't need it), but I want to test that the download gate works properly first and I'm not at my G5 right this second, so this will at least unblock people for the time being.
For regression and stability reasons I don't want to do a full NSPR/NSS update but I think I can hack this cipher in as we did with another one earlier. I will be speeding up my timetable for FPR17 so that people can test the changes (including some other site compatibility updates), but beta users are forewarned that you will need to use another computer to download the beta. Sorry about that.
[ChrisT.] Beta testers using 10.5 can use Leopard Webkit (presuming they've already installed it) to download from SourceForge.ReplyDelete