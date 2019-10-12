Chrome users gloriously freed from obviously treacherous and unsafe uBlock Origin

Really, this is an incredible own goal on Google's part. Although I won't resist the opportunity to rag on them, I also grudgingly admit that this is probably incompetence rather than malice and likely yet another instance of something falling through the cracks in Google's all-powerful, rarely examined automatic algorithms (though there is circumstantial evidence to the contrary). Having a human examine these choices costs money in engineering time, and frankly when the automated systems are misjudging something that will probably cost Google's ad business money as well, there's just no incentive to do anything about it. But it's a bad look, especially with how two-faced the policy on Manifest V3 has turned out to be and its effect on ad-blocker options for Chrome.
It is important to note that this block is for Chrome rather than Chromium-based browsers (like Edge, Opera, Brave, etc.). That said, Chrome is clearly the one-ton gorilla, and Google doesn't like you sideloading extensions. While Mozilla reviews extensions too, and there have been controversial rejections on their part, speaking as an add-on author of over a decade there is at least a human on the other end even if once in a while the human is a butthead. (A volunteer butthead, to be sure, but still a butthead.) Plus, you can sideload with a little work, even unsigned add-ons. So far I think they've reached a reasonable compromise between safety and user choice even if sometimes the efforts don't scale. On the other hand, Google clearly hasn't by any metric.
This is a good time to remind people who may not know that TenFourFox has built-in basic adblock, targeted at the JavaScript-based nuisances that are most pernicious on our older systems. It's not only an integral part of the browser but it's also actually written in C++, so it's faster than a JavaScript-based add-on and works at a much lower level. It can also be combined with Private Browsing and other adblocker add-ons for even more comprehensive protection.
You may have suspected by the relative lack of activity on this blog and at Github that there aren't going to be any new features in the next TenFourFox release, and you'd be right. Between my wife and I actually being in the same hemisphere for a couple weeks, an incredible amount of work at the dayjob and work on the POWER9 side for mainline Firefox I've just been too short-handed to do much development this cycle. It will instead be numbered FPR16 SPR1 with security patches only and I'll use the opportunity to change our upstream certificate source to 68ESR. Watch for it sometime next week.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.