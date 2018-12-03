Edge gets Chrome-plated, and we're all worse off

In the sense that Anaheim won't (at least in name) be Google, just Chromium, there's reason to believe that it won't have the repeated privacy erosions that have characterized Google's recent moves with Chrome itself. But this means there are exactly two current major rendering engines left, Chromium and Gecko (Firefox). The little ones like NetSurf, bless its heart, don't have enough marketshare (or currently features) to rate, Trident in Internet Explorer 11 is intentionally obsolete, and the rest are too deficient to be anywhere near usable (Dillo, etc.). So this means Chromium arrogates more browsershare to itself and Firefox will continue to be the second class citizen until it, too, has too small a marketshare to be relevant. Then Google has eaten the Web. And we are worse off for it.
Bet Mozilla's reconsidering that stupid embedding decision now.
