Something for the weekend: Classic MacOS Lua

So in the meantime, since we're all classic Mac users here, try out MacLua, a new port of the Lua programming language to classic MacOS. I'm rather fond of Lua, which is an incredibly portable scripting language, ever since I learned it to write PalmOS applications in Plua (I maintained the Mac OS X cross-compiler for it). In fact, I still use Plua for my PalmOS-powered Hue light controller.
MacLua gives you a REPL which you can type Lua into and will run your Lua scripts, but it has two interesting features: first, you can use it as an MPW tool, and second, it allows plugins that could potentially connect it to the rest of the classic Mac Toolbox. The only included component is a simple one for querying Gestalt as an educational example, but a component for TCP sockets through MacTCP or OpenTransport or being able to display dialogue boxes and other kinds of system resources would seem like a logical next step. This was something really nice about Plua that it included GUI and network primitives built-in as included modules. The author of this port clearly has a similar idea in mind.
You can still compile Lua natively on 10.4, and that would probably be more useful if you wanted to write Lua scripts on an OS X Power Mac, but if you have a 68K or beige Power Mac around this Lua port can run on systems as early as 7.1.2 (probably any 68020 System 7 Mac if you install the CFM-68K Runtime Enabler). I look forward to seeing how it evolves, and the fact that it was built with QEMU as a Mac emulator not only is good evidence of how functional QEMU's classic Mac emulation is getting but also means there may be a chance at some other ports to the classic Mac OS in the future.
