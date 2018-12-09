FPR12 will be a smaller-scope release but there will still be some minor performance improvements and bugfixes, and with any luck we will also be shipping Raphaël's enhanced AltiVec string matcher in this release as well. Because of the holidays, family visits, etc., however, don't expect a beta until around the second week of January.
Sunday, December 9, 2018
TenFourFox FPR11 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 11 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Issue 525 has stuck, so that's being shipped and we'll watch for site or add-on compatibility fallout (though if you're reporting a site or add-on that doesn't work with FPR11, or for that matter any release, please verify that it still worked with prior versions: particularly for websites, it's more likely the site changed than we did). There are no other changes other than bringing security fixes up to date. Assuming no problems, it will go live tomorrow evening as usual.
