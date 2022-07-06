Network Solutions screws the pooch again

Floodgap appears to be down because Network Solutions' name servers are timing out and name queries are not reliably resolving (everything's up on this end). There is no ETA
. If this continues for much longer I'll figure out an alternative, but between this and the social engineering hack last year
, maybe this is a sign I need to move it to a different registrar even though I prepaid a few years ago.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.