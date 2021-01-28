Floodgap.com down due to domain squatter attack on Network Solutions

Update: Looks like it was a social engineering attack. I spoke with a very helpful person in their security department (Beth) and she walked me through it. On the 26th someone initiated a webchat with their account representatives and presented official-looking but fraudulent identity documents (a photo ID, a business license and a utility bill), then got control of the account and logged in and changed everything. NetSol is in the process of reversing the damage and restoring the DNS entries. They will be following up with me for a post-mortem. I do want to say I appreciate how quickly and seriously they are taking this whole issue.
If you are on Network Solutions, check your domains this morning, please. I'm just a "little" site, and I bet a lot of them were attacked in a similar fashion.
Update the second: Domains should be back up, but it may take a while for them to propagate. The servers themselves were unaffected, and I don't store any user data anyway.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.