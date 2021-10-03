TenFourFox FPR32 SPR5 available (the last official build)

As stated previously, this is the last official build before TenFourFox goes into hobby mode; version checking is therefore disabled in this release since there will be no new official build to check for. I know I keep teasing a future consolidated post about how users who want to continue using it can get or make their own builds, but I want to update the docs and FAQ first, plus actually give you something new to test your build out (in this case it's going to be switching the certificate and security base over to Firefox 91ESR from 78ESR). There are already some options already apart from the official method and we'll discuss those, but if you yourself are gearing up to offer public builds or toolkits, feel free to make this known in the comments. Work is a little hairy this month but I want to get to this in the next couple weeks.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.