curl, Let's Encrypt and Apple laziness

The real hell of it is that Mojave 10.14 is still technically supported by Apple, and you would think updating the curl root certificate store would be an intrinsic part of security updates, but you'd be wrong. The issue with old roots even affects Safari on some Monterey betas, making the best explanation more Apple laziness than benign neglect. Firefox added this root ages ago and so did TenFourFox.
If you are using MacPorts curl, which is (IMHO) the best solution on Power Macs due to Ken's diligence but is still a dandy alternative to Homebrew on Intel Macs, the easiest solution is to ensure curl-ca-bundle is up-to-date. Homebrew (and I presume Tigerbrew, for 10.4) can do brew install curl-ca-bundle, assuming your installation is current.
However, I use the built-in curl on the Mojave MacBook Air. Ordinarily I would just do an in-place update of the root certificate bundle, as I did on my 10.4 G5 before I started using a self-built curl, but thanks to System Integrity Protection you're not allowed to do that anymore even as root. Happily, the cURL maintainers themselves have a downloadable root certificate store which is periodically refreshed. Download that, put it somewhere in your home directory, and in your .login or .profile or whatever, set CURL_CA_BUNDLE to its location (on my system, I have a ~/bin directory, so I put it there and set it to /Users/yourname/bin/cacert.pem).
