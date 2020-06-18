TenFourFox FPR24b1 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24 beta 1 is now available (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). This includes Raphaël's mitigation for Twitch frame crashes and Ken's Intel build system fixes, plus minor updates to JavaScript, DOM and layout, and fixes for sundry issues with MP3 playback (make that G4 Mac mini an Internet radio today) along with the usual security updates. Assuming all goes well, TenFourFox FPR24 will go final on or about June 29 parallel with Firefox 78.
