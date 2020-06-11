TenFourFox FPR23 for Intel available

Ken's patches have also been incorporated into the tree along with a workaround submitted by Raphaël Guay to deal with Twitch overflowing our JIT stack. This is probably due to something we don't support causing infinite function call recursion since with the JIT disabled it correctly just runs out of stack and stops. There is no way to increase stack further since we are strictly 32-bit builds and the stack already consumes 1GB of our 2.2-ish GB available, so we need to a) figure out why the stack overflow happens without being detected and b) temporarily disable that script until we do. It's part B that is implemented as a second blacklist which is on unless disabled, since other sites may do this, until we find a better solution to part A. This will be in FPR24 along with probably some work on MP3 compliance issues since TenFourFox gets used as a simple little Internet radio a lot more than I realized, and a few other odds and ends.
In case you missed it, I am now posting content I used to post here as "And now for something completely different" over on a new separate blog christened Old Vintage Computing Research, or my Old VCR (previous posts will remain here indefinitely). Although it will necessarily have Power Mac content, it will also cover some of my other beloved older systems all in one place. Check out properly putting your old Mac to Terminal sleep (and waking it back up again), along with screenshots of the unscreenshotable, including grabs off the biggest computer Apple ever made, the Apple Network Server. REWIND a bit and PLAY.
