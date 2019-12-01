TenFourFox FPR17 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 17 final is now available for testing (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). Apologies for the delay, but I was visiting family and didn't return until a few hours ago so I could validate and perform the confidence testing on the builds. There are no other changes in this release other than a minor tweak to the ATSUI font blacklist and outstanding security patches. Assuming all is well, it will go live tomorrow evening Pacific time.
The FPR18 cycle is the first of the 4-week Mozilla development cycles. It isn't feasible for me to run multiple branches, so we'll see how much time this actually gives me for new work. As previously mentioned, FPR18 will be primarily about parity updates to Reader mode, which helps to shore up the browser's layout deficiencies and is faster to render as well. There will also be some other minor miscellaneous fixes.
