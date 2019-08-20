FPR16 delays

FPR16 was supposed to reach you in beta sometime tomorrow but I found a reproducible crash in the optimized build, probably due to one of my vain attempts to fix JavaScript bugs. I'm still investigating exactly which change(s) were responsible. We should still make the deadline (September 3) to be concurrent with the 60.9/68.1 ESRs, but there will not be much of a beta testing period and I don't anticipate it being available until probably at least Friday or Saturday. More later.
While you're waiting, read about today's big OpenPOWER announcement. Isn't it about time for a modern PowerPC under your desk?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.