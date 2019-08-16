Chrome murders FTP like Jeffrey Epstein

This leaves an interesting situation where Google has, in its very own search index, HTML pages served by FTP its own browser won't be able to view:
At the top of the search results, even!
Obviously those FTP HTML pages load just fine in mainline Firefox, at least as of this writing, and of course TenFourFox.
Is it a little ridiculous to serve pages that way? Okay, I'll buy that. But it works fine and wasn't bothering anyone, and they must have some relevance to be accessible because Google even indexed them.
Why is everything old suddenly so bad?
