TenFourFox FPR9b3 available

Of the security patches that landed in this version is a specific one for an issue that affects 10.5, but not 10.4. It's more of an information leak than anything else and wouldn't seem to be very common, but I was able to exploit it on the test network, so now it's worked around. Our implementation is completely different from Mozilla's largely for performance reasons since we only have two operating system flavours to worry about.
Watch for the final to emerge this weekend sometime, for public release next Tuesday (not Monday because of the US Labor Day holiday).
