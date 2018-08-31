TenFourFox FPR9 available, and introducing Talospace

Allow me to also take the wraps off of Talospace, the new spin-off blog primarily oriented at the POWER9 Raptor Talos family of systems but will also be where I'll post general Power ISA and PowerPC items, refocusing this blog back to Power Macs specifically. Talospace is a combination of news bits, conjecture and original content "first person" items. For a period of time until it accumulates its own audience, I'll crosspost links here to seed original content (for the news pieces, you'll just have to read it or subscribe to the RSS feed).
As the first long-form article, read this two-part series on running Mac OS X under KVM-PPC (first part, second part). Upcoming: getting the damn Command key working "as you expect it" in Linux.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.