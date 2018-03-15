TenFourFox FPR6 SPR1 coming

Stand by for FPR6 Security Parity Release 1 due to the usual turmoil following Pwn2Own, in which the mighty typically fall and this year Firefox did
. We track these advisories and always plan to have a patched build of TenFourFox ready and parallel with Mozilla's official chemspill release; I have already backported the patch and tested it internally.
The bug in question would require a TenFourFox-specific exploit to be useful, but is definitely exploitable, and fortunately was easily repaired. The G5 will chug overnight and have builds tomorrow and heat the rear of the house all at the same time.
