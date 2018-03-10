TenFourFox FPR6 available

The backend for the main download page at Floodgap has been altered such that the Downloader is now only offered to browsers that do not support TLS 1.2 (this is detected by checking for a particular JavaScript math function Math.hypot, the presence of which I discovered roughly correlates with TLS 1.2 support in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari and Firefox/TenFourFox). This is to save bandwidth on our main server since those browsers are perfectly capable of downloading directly from SourceForge and don't need the Downloader to help them. This is also true of Leopard WebKit, assuming the Security framework update is also installed.
For FPR7, I have already exposed basic adblock in the TenFourFox preferences pane, and am looking at some efficiency updates as well as updates to the supported TLS ciphers and hopefully date pickers if there is still time. Also, the limited profiling tools I have at my disposal suggest that some of the browser's occasional choppiness is at least partially associated with improperly scheduled garbage collection slices. I'm experimenting with retuning the runtime environment to see if we can stave off some types of collection to preserve CPU cycles and not bloat peak memory usage too much. So far, 24 hours into testing with some guesswork numbers, it doesn't seem to be exploding. More on that later.
