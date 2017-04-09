TenFourFoxBox 1.0.1 available

As Steven Tyler howls he's Done With Mirrors from my G5's CD, TenFourFoxBox 1.0.1 is available for testing from this totally s3kr1t download location
. This is a minor custodial release that bumps the "stealth" user agent to Firefox 52 on macOS Sierra and changes the official map app to OpenStreetMap which has rather better performance. Assuming no problems, it will go live later this week, probably Wednesday Pacific time.
