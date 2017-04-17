The next step is then to overlay the NSPR from 52 onto 45.9, overlay our final stack of changesets, and upload that as the start of FPR1 and our Github repository. We can then finally retire the changesets and let them ride off into the sunset. Watch for that in a couple weeks along with new build instructions.
Monday, April 17, 2017
45.9.0 available
TenFourFox 45.9.0 is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes), a bit behind due to Mozilla delaying this release until the Wednesday and my temporary inability to get connected at our extended stay apartment. The only changes in this release from the beta are some additional tweaks to JavaScript and additional expansion of the font block list. Please test; this build will go live Tuesday "sometime."
Geolocation still doesn't seem to work right. TFF 17 finds my correct location, while 45.9 only finds my IP based location (which is about 20km off). This is on the same computer, both browsers running simultaneously (45.9 with a fresh user profile).ReplyDelete
Well, one good thing about dropping source parity is that it might be possible now to drag the 17 code forward. I'll add it to my to-do list.Delete