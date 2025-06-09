It's WWDC again, and Apple has turned the volume knob to add
11, jumping from 15 to 26 with macOS Tahoe. Meanwhile, Tahoe keeps Intel Mac owners blue
by eliminating support for all but four models — and Intel MacBook Airs and minis are SOL. In fact, assuming macOS 27
Lathrop drops Intel Macs completely (which seems most likely), that would have been six years of legacy support since Apple silicon was first surfaced in 2020
, right up to seven for critical updates with Apple's typical year-over-year support history. Power Macs got from 2006 during Tiger to 2011 when Lion came out and Leopard updates ceased. Rosetta may have been a factor in Steve Jobs dropping the PowerPC like a bad habit, but it seems like Rosetta 2 (or at least the lack of Apple Intelligence) is making Tim Cook kick Intel to the curb nearly as quickly.
And Liquid Glass? Translucency? Transparency? Isn't that ... Aqua? The invisible menu bar and control centre is an interesting touch but sounds like a step backwards in accessibility (or at least visual contrast). I also look forward to the enhanced Spotlight actually finding anything in a way Sequoia on this M1 Air doesn't. Which will probably not make it to macOS 28 either.
[UPDATE: Apple has made it official — 27 will drop all Intel Macs, though 26 will get support until fall 2028, so Power Macs really did get screwed. Simultaneously, in or around macOS 28 Stockton, Rosetta 2 will become limited to only a subset of apps and the virtualization framework. Hope you didn't buy one of the new cheesegrater Intel Mac Pros, because you just got the Tim Cook version of IIvxed.]
