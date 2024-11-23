Saturday, November 23, 2024
CHRP removal shouldn't affect Linux Power Macs
A recent patch removed support for the PowerPC Common Hardware Reference Platform from the Linux kernel. However, Power Macs, even New World systems, were never "pure" CHRP, and there were very few true CHRP systems ever made (Amiga users may encounter the Pegasos and Pegasos II, but few others existed, even from IBM). While Mac OS 8 had some support for CHRP, New World Macs are a combination of CHRP and PReP (the earlier standard), and the patch specifically states that it should not regress Apple hardware. That said, if you're not running MacOS or Mac OS X, you may be better served by one of the BSDs — I always recommend NetBSD, my personal preference — or maybe even think about MorphOS, if you're willing to buy a license and have supported hardware.
Posted by ClassicHasClass at 1:53 PM
Labels: linux
