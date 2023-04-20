April patch set for TenFourFox

However, there is one feature update in this patchset: a CSS grid whitelist. Firefox 45, which is the heavily patched underpinning of TenFourFox FPR, has a partially working implementation of CSS grid as explained in this MDN article. CSS grid layout is a more flexible and more generalized way of putting elements on a page than the earlier tables method. Go ahead and try to read that article with the current build before you pull the changes and you'll notice that the page has weirdly scrunched up elements (before a script runs and blanks the whole page with an error). After you build with the updates, you'll notice that while the page still doesn't lay out perfectly right, you can now actually read things. That's because there's a whitelist entry now in TenFourFox that allows grid automatically on developer.mozilla.org (a new layout.css.grid.host.developer.mozilla.org preference defaults to true which is checked for by new code in the CSS parser, and there is also an entry in the problematic scripts filter to block the script that ends up blanking the page when it bugs out). The other issues on that page are unrelated to CSS grid.
This will change things for people who set the global pref layout.css.grid.enabled to true, which we have never shipped in TenFourFox because of (at times significant) bugs in the implementation. This pref is now true, but unless the URL hostname is in the whitelist, CSS grid will still be disabled dynamically and is never enabled for chrome resources. If you set the global pref to false, however, then CSS grid is disabled everywhere. If you were using this for a particular site that lays out better with grid on, post the URL to issue 659 or in the comments and I'll consider adding it to the default set (or add it yourself in about:config).
The next ESR (Firefox 115) comes out end of June-early July, and we'll do the usual root updates then.
[ChrisT.] Also better with layout.css.grid.enabled = true:ReplyDelete
www.w3schools.com (e.g. https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.php?filename=trycss_grid , even though that shows the implementation is incomplete)
compendion.net
www.wolframalpha.com
www.thesaurus.com
apple.com
www.stadtbild-deutschland.org
Different with layout.css.grid.enabled = true but not consistently better:
www.imdb.com
www.maz-online.de
flexikon.doccheck.com
www.washingtonpost.com
correctiv.org
BTW: apple.com crashes the (as of today newly built) browser as long as JS is enabled (baselinejit/ion make no difference), both on 10.4 and 10.5. Previous version from September 2022 also crashes.
Thanks for those. I'll add some defaults for them. I suspect we have another candidate for the problematic script block also, but I'll evaluate the crash.Delete
I got a crash on win32 as well. crash log is here: https://pastebin.com/B2SAzEU6Delete
and from my limited testing, apple.com can crash my old 2018 firefox45+tff build (plain firefox45esr build is fine)Delete
so possible guilty commit range is https://github.com/classilla/tenfourfox/compare/e1ade9f2de87f65e8422378aa6f40f117efddad8%5E...25579eb769f822b3fbc3758c7f0cbdef8ae3b5ca (which is squashed into https://github.com/roytam1/mozilla45esr/commit/1a65205c5b44e9cc412afabc0381ac8d56cca763 in my tree)Delete
so #488 causes the crash. https://github.com/classilla/tenfourfox/issues/488#issuecomment-1543542856Delete
