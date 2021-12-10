The strawberry iMac that made the Wikipedia

Apparently the strawberry iMac G3 is to blame for Wikipedia
, and in keeping with the stupid prices people are paying for collectable Power Macs (to the chagrin of those of us actually using
them), you can bid on it
. The first edit he allegedly made in 2001 is available as an NFT
, also for $tupid money, which I have reproduced here for the nominal charge of your eyeballses:
In 2001 this was probably Microsoft Internet Explorer on OS 9, maybe OS X Cheetah, but the NFT doesn't say and this substantially diminishes the value of it in my eyes. Seriously, if you're buying for the history, provide the damn history. Also, the strawberry iMac G3 I
have in the music room is in rather better condition and even has a Sonnet HARMONi upgrade card. I'm just saying, because I'm not selling.
Back briefly on topic, watch for a dump of security updates in the next few days now that I've made some more progress on the POWER9 JIT for my Raptor Talos II.
