Saturday, September 4, 2021
TenFourFox FPR32 SPR4 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 4 "32.4" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are, as before, no changes to the release notes nor anything notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.4 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. The final official build FPR32.5 remains scheduled for October 5, so we'll do a little look at your options should you wish to continue building from source after that point later this month.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.