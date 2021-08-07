TenFourFox FPR32 SPR3 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 3 "32.3" is available for testing (downloads
, hashes
). There are, once again, no changes to the release notes and nothing notable regarding the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.3 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. FPR32.4 will appear on September 7 and the final official build FPR32.5 on October 5.
