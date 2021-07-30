And now for something completely different: "Upgrading" your Quad G5 LCS

The Quad G5 is one of the better ones in this regard and most of the ones that would have suffered early deaths already have, but it still requires service due to evaporative losses and sediment, and any Quad on its original processors is by now almost certainly a windtunnel under load. An ailing LCS, even an intact one, runs the real risk of an unexpected shutdown if the CPU it can no longer cool effectively ends up exceeding its internal thermal limits; you'll see a red OVERTEMP light illuminate on the logic board when this is imminent, followed by a CHECKSTOP. Like an automotive radiator it is possible to open the LCS up and flush the coolant (and potentially service the pumps), but this is not a trivial process. Additionally, those instructions are for the single-pump Delphi version 1 assembly, which is the more reliable of the two; the less reliable double-pump Cooligy version 2 assemblies are even harder to work on.
Unfortunately our current employment situation requires I downsize, so I've been starting on consolidating or finding homes for excess spare systems. I had several spare Quad G5 systems in storage in various states, all version 2 Cooligy LCSes, but the only LCS assemblies I have in stock (and the LCS in my original Quad G5) are version 1. These LCSes were bought Apple Certified Refurbished, so they were known to be in good condition and ready to go; as the spare Quads were all on their original marginal LCSes and processors, I figured I would simply "upgrade" the best-condition v2 G5 with a v1 assembly. The G5 service manual doesn't say anything about this, though it has nothing in it indicating that they aren't interchangeable, or that they need different logic boards or ROMs, and now having done it I can attest that it "just works." So here's a few things to watch out for.
Both the v1 and the v2 assemblies have multiple sets of screws: four "captive" (not really) float plate screws, six processor mount screws, four terminal assembly screws (all of which require a 3mm flathead hex driver), and four captive ballheads (4mm ballhead hex). Here's the v1, again:
Once installed, the grey inlet frame used in the v2 doesn't grip the v1:
The fan and pump connector cable is also the same between v1 and v2, though you may need to move the cable around a bit to get the halves to connect if it was in a wacky location.
Now run thermal calibration, and enjoy your renewed Apple PowerPC tank.
