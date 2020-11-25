TenFourFox FPR30b1 available

A few people got bitten by not noticing the locale update, so let me remind everyone that FPR29 needs new locales if you are using a custom langpack. They're linked from the main TenFourFox page and all of them are on SourceForge except for the separately-maintained Japanese version, which I noticed has also been updated to FPR29. If you get a weird error starting TenFourFox and you have a langpack installed, quit the browser and run the new langpack installer and it should fix itself.
Finally, in case you missed it, with the right browser and a side-car TLS 1.2 proxy, you can get A/UX, Power MachTen (on any classic MacOS supporting it) and pre-Tiger Mac OS X able to access modern web pages again. The key advance here is that the same machine can also run the proxy all by itself: no cheating with a second system! Sadly, this does not work as-is with all browsers, including with Classilla, which is something I'll think about allowing as a down payment on proper in-browser support at some future date.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.