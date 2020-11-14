TenFourFox FPR29 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 29 final is now available for testing (downloads
). There are no additional changes from the beta except for outstanding security patches. Locale langpacks will accompany this release and should be available simultaneously on or about Monday or Tuesday (November 17 or 18) parallel to mainline Firefox.
Because of the holidays and my work schedule I'm evaluating what might land in the next release and it may be simply a routine security update only to give me some time to catch up on other things. This release would come out on or about December 15 and I would probably not have a beta unless the changes were significant. More as I make a determination.
