In the meantime, all the other improvements and upgrades planned for FPR28 have stuck, and this final release adds updated timezone data as well as all outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will go live as usual on or around Monday, October 19 Pacific time.
Saturday, October 17, 2020
TenFourFox FPR28 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 28 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Since there are a couple more user-facing features landing hopefully for FPR29 out of some great work by OlgaTPark, we've temporarily held Raphaë's Enable JavaScript menu option since these will both require new locale strings and I'd rather not release two language pack sets back to back. Both features will instead debut officially in FPR29 with new langpacks side-by-side, along with some targeted Gecko fixes which should improve site compatibility as well.
