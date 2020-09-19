For our struggling Intel friends, if you are using Firefox on 10.9 through 10.11 Firefox ESR 78 is officially your last port of call, and support for these versions of the operating system will end by July 2021 when support for 78ESR does. The Intel version of TenFourFox may run on these machines, though it will be rather less advanced, and of course there is no official support for any Intel build of TenFourFox.
Saturday, September 19, 2020
TenFourFox FPR27 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 27 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Unfortunately, I have thus far been unable to solve issue 621 regarding the crashes on LinkedIn, so to avoid drive-by crashes, scripts are now globally disabled on LinkedIn until I can (no loss since it doesn't work anyway). If you need them on for some reason, create a pref tenfourfox.troublesome-js.allow and set it to true. I will keep working on this for FPR28 to see if I can at least come up with a better wallpaper, though keep in mind that even if I repair the crash it may still not actually work anyway. There are otherwise no new changes since the beta except for outstanding security updates, and it will go live Monday evening Pacific assuming no new issues.
