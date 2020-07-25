TenFourFox FPR25 available

For FPR26 there will be one additional change to DOM workers and I'm looking at some problem sites to see if there are some easy fixes. Still, the big issues continue to be the big issues and we'll just have to do things like the AppleScript workarounds to deal with them better in future. I'd like to see more people experimenting with AppleScript, too -- we have a whole page of documentation devoted to it and some examples which you can download if you don't want to type them in.
Meantime, did you know Apple had LocalTalk cards for the PC?
