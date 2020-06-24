The Super Duper Universal Binary

A question I got repeatedly the last couple days was, now that AARM (Apple ARM) is a thing, is the ultimate ARM-Intel-PowerPC Universal Binary possible? You bet it is! In fact, Apple already documents that you could have a five-way binary
, i.e., ARM64, 32-bit PowerPC, 64-bit PowerPC, i386
and x86_64
. Just build them separately and lipo
them together.
But it's actually more amazing than that because you can have multiple subtypes. Besides generic PPC or PPC64, you can have binaries that run specifically on the G3 (ppc750), G4 (ppc7400 or ppc7450) or G5 (ppc970). The G5 subtype in particular can be 32-bit or 64-bit. I know this is possible because LAMEVMX is already a three-headed binary that selects the non-SIMD G3, AltiVec G4 or special superduper AltiVec G5 version at runtime from a single file. The main reason I don't do this in TenFourFox is that the resulting executable would be ginormous (as in over 500MB in size).
But ARM has an even more dizzying array of subtypes, at least nine, and the Apple ARM in the new AARM Macs will probably be a special subtype of its own. This means that theoretically a Super Duper Universal Binary ("SDUB") could have all of the following:
- ppc750
- ppc7400
- ppc7450
- ppc970 (this would work for both 32-bit and 64-bit on the G5)
- i386
- x86_64
- armv4t
- armv5
- armv6
- armv6m
- armv7
- armv7em
- armv7k
- armv7m
- armv7s
- whatever AARM Macs turn out to be
That's potentially a 16-way
binary. The best part is that each individual subpart can link against a different Mac OS X/macOS SDK, so the PowerPC subportions could be linked against 10.4, the i386
subportion against anything from 10.4 through 10.6, the x86_64
subportion against 10.4 through 10.15, the various weirdo ARM subportions against whatever macOS SDK is relevant to the corresponding iOS version, and the AARM Mac-specific subportion against 11.0. It may be necessary to lipo
it together in multiple stages using multiple machines or Xcodes depending on which subtypes are known to that platform, but after you do that, code-sign and/or notarize you should have the ultimate Super Duper Universal Binary able to run on any of these systems. Now, there's a challenge for someone. I look forward to one of those Developer Transition Kits
getting put to good use here.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.