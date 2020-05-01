TenFourFox FPR22 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 22 final is now available for testing (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). There is no difference from the beta except for outstanding security fixes and updated timezone locales. As usual, if all goes well, it becomes live Monday evening Pacific time.
I don't have much on deck for FPR23 right now, but we'll see what low-hanging fruit is still to be picked.
