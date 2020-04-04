In addition, language pack users should note that new langpacks are available for FPR21, thanks to Chris T's hard work as always. These updated langpacks have additional strings related to TLS 1.3 plus other sundry fixes; simply run the installer as in prior updates. They will go live on Monday too.
Saturday, April 4, 2020
TenFourFox FPR21 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 21 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Since the beta looks like it's working well, this release simply completes the upgrade with updates to the ATSUI font blacklist and all outstanding security patches, including backported fixes from the recent Mozilla security chemspill for CVE-2020-6819 and CVE-2020-6820. Note that while we are indeed vulnerable to those security issues and they are fixed in FPR21, they would require a PowerPC-specific attack to be successful. Assuming no issues, this will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.
