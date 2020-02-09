TenFourFox FPR19 available

Due to a busy work schedule and $REALLIFE, TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 19 final is just now available for testing (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). This version is the same as the beta except for a couple URL bar tweaks I meant to land and the outstanding security updates. If all goes well, it will go live tomorrow Pacific time in the evening.
Since the new NSS is sticking nicely, FPR20 will probably be an attempt at enabling TLS 1.3, and just in time, too.
