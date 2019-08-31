Saturday, August 31, 2019

TenFourFox FPR16 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)