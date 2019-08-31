TenFourFox FPR16 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 16 final is now available for testing (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). This final version has a correctness fix to the VMX text fragment scanner found while upstreaming it to mainline Firefox for the Talos II
, as well as minor outstanding security updates. Assuming no issues, it will become live on Monday afternoon-evening Pacific time (because I'm working on Labor Day).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.