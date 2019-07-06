TenFourFox FPR15 available

Also, we now have Korean and Turkish language packs available for testing. If you want to give these a spin, download them here; the plan is to have them go-live at the same time as FPR15. Thanks again to new contributor Tae-Woong Se and, of course, to Chris Trusch as always for organizing localizations and doing the grunt work of turning them into installers.
Not much work will occur on the browser for the next week or so due to family commitments and a couple out-of-town trips, but I'll be looking at a few new things for FPR16, including some minor potential performance improvements and a font subsystem upgrade. There's still the issue of our outstanding JavaScript deficiencies as well, of course. More about that later.
