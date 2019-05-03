TenFourFox not affected by the addon apocalypse

Tonight's Firefox add-on apocalypse
, traced to a mistakenly expired intermediate signing certificate
, is currently roiling Firefox users worldwide. It bit me on my Talos II, which really cheesed me off because it tanked all my carefully constructed site containers. (And that's an official Mozilla addon
!)
This brief post is just to reassure you that TenFourFox is unaffected -- I disagreed with signature enforcement on add-ons from the beginning and explicitly disabled it.
