TenFourFox FPR14 available

tell application "TenFourFoxG5"
tell front browser window
set URL of current tab to "https://www.google.com/"
repeat while (current tab is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
tell current tab
run JavaScript "let f = document.getElementById('tsf');f.q.value='tenfourfox';f.submit();"
end tell
repeat while (current tab is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
tell current tab
run JavaScript "return document.getElementsByTagName('h3')[0].innerText + ' ' + document.getElementsByTagName('cite')[0].innerText"
end tell
end tell
end tell
The font blacklist has also been updated and I have also hard-set the frame rate to 30 in the pref even though the frame rate is capped at 30 internally and such a change is simply a placebo. However, there are people claiming this makes a difference, so now you have your placebo pill and I hope you like the taste of it. :P The H.264 wiki page is also available, if you haven't tried MPEG-4/H.264 playback. The browser will finalize Monday evening Pacific as usual.
For FPR15, the JavaScript update that slipped from this milestone is back on. It's hacky and I don't know if it will work; we may be approaching the limits of feature parity, but it should compile, at least. I'm trying to reduce the changes to JavaScript in this release so that regressions are also similarly limited. However, I'm also looking at adding some later optimizations to garbage collection and using Mozilla's own list of malware scripts to additionally seed basic adblock, which I think can be safely done simultaneously.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.