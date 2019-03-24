TenFourFox FPR13 SPR1 available

Meanwhile, H.264 support for TenFourFox FPR14 appears to be sticking. Yes, folks: for the first time you can now play Vimeo and other H.264-only videos from within TenFourFox using sidecar ffmpeg libraries, and it actually works pretty well! Kudos to Olga for the integration code! That said, however, it comes with a couple significant caveats. The first is that while WebM video tends not to occur in large numbers on a given page, H.264 videos nowadays are studded everywhere (Vimeo's front page, Twitter threads, Imgur galleries, etc.) and sometimes try to autoplay simultaneously. In its first iteration this would cause the browser to run out of memory if a large number of higher resolution videos tried to play at once, and sometimes crash when an infallible memory allocation fallibled. Right now there is a lockout in the browser to immediately halt all H.264 decoding if any instance runs out of memory so that the browser can save itself, but this needs a lot more testing to make sure it's solid, and is clearly a suboptimal solution. Remember that we are under unusual memory constraints because of the large amount of stack required for our JIT.
The second caveat with H.264 support is that while the additional AltiVec support in ffmpeg (TenFourFox is compatible with 2.8 and 3.4) makes H.264 decoding faster than WebM, it is not dramatically so, and you should not expect a major jump in video performance. (In fact, quite the opposite on pages like the above.) Because of that, and because I have to build and support ffmpeg library installers now, I am only officially supporting H.264 on G4/7450 and G5 based on the existing 1.25GHz minimum CPU requirement for web video (and you should really have 2GB or more of memory). There will not be an official TenFourFox ffmpeg build for G4/7400 and G3 (or, for that matter, Intel); while you can build it yourself mostly out of the box with Xcode 2.5 and I won't have any block in TenFourFox for user-created libraries, I will provide neither support nor ffmpeg builds for these architectures. Olga's current FFmpeg Enabler does work on 10.4 now and does support 7400 and my future 7450 version will run on a 7400, so early G4 users have a couple options, but either way you would be on your own. Sorry, there are enough complaints about TenFourFox performance already without me making promises of additional functionality I know those systems can't meet.
Back on the good news side, the AppleScript-JavaScript bridge is also complete and working. As a example, consider this script, which actually works in the internal test build:
tell application "TenFourFoxG5"
tell front browser window
set URL of current tab to "https://www.google.com/"
repeat while (current tab is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
tell current tab
run JavaScript "let f = document.getElementById('tsf');f.q.value='tenfourfox';f.submit();"
end tell
repeat while (current tab is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
tell current tab
run JavaScript "return document.getElementsByTagName('h3')[0].innerText + ' ' + document.getElementsByTagName('cite')[0].innerText"
end tell
end tell
end tell
I'll let you ponder what it does until the FPR14 beta comes out, but it should be obvious that this would be great for automating certain tasks in the browser now that you don't have to rely on figuring out how to send the exact UI event anymore: you can just manipulate the DOM of any web page directly from AppleScript. Firefox still can't do that! (Mozilla can port over my code; I'd be flattered.)
The last things to do are a couple security and performance tweaks, and then one more desperate attempt to get Github working. I'm still not sure how feasible the necessary JavaScript hacks will be yet but come hell or high water we're on track for FPR14 beta 1 in early April.
