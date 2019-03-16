TenFourFox FPR13 available

I have three main updates in mind for TenFourFox FPR14: expanding FPR13's new AppleScript support to allow injecting JavaScript into pages (so that you can drive a web page by manipulating the DOM elements within it instead of having to rely on screen coordinates and sending UI events), adding Olga's ffmpeg framework to enable H.264 video support with a sidecar library (see the previous post for details on the scheme), and a possible solution to allow JavaScript async functions which actually might fix quite a number of presently non-working sites. I'm hopeful that combined with another parser hack this will be enough to restore Github functionality on TenFourFox, but no promises. Unfortunately, it doesn't address the infamous this is undefined problem that continues to plague a number of sites and I still have no good solution for that. These projects are decent-sized undertakings, so it's possible one or two might get pushed to FPR15. FPR14 is scheduled for May 14 with Firefox 67.
Meanwhile, I took a close look at the upcoming Raptor Blackbird at the So Cal Linux Expo 17. If the full big Talos II I'm typing this on is still more green than you can dream, the smaller Blackbird may be just your size to get a good-performing 64-bit Power system free of the lurking horrors in modern PCs at a better price. Check out some detailed board pics of the prototype and other shots of the expo on Talospace. If you're still not ready to jump, I'll be reviewing mine when it arrives hopefully later this spring.
