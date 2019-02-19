TenFourFox FPR13b1 available (now with WebP and AppleScript)

WebP images are an up-and-coming format based on the WebM VP8 codec, another way Google will consume the Web from the inside out, but they do have image size advantages and Firefox now supports them in Firefox 65. Google has two demonstration WebP galleries you can use to view some samples, and there are colour-managed examples in the Skia test suite. TenFourFox's WebP support currently can display lossy, lossless, transparent and colour-managed images, and will properly use any embedded colour profile. However, it is not currently AltiVec-accelerated (we do have some AltiVec VP8 code, so this should be possible at some point), and it does not yet support animated WebP images, which will appear blank. For this reason we don't pass an Accept: header indicating we accept WebP images like mainline Firefox and certain other browsers, though we will naturally try to display it if we get one. If you encounter issues related to WebP, you can try setting image.webp.enabled to false, but I'm planning to ship this support in FPR13 final, so it defaults to true.
The other support is for AppleScript. One of the few advantages of being at feature parity instead of source parity is that we can feel free to implement features mainline Firefox doesn't want or consider a current priority, and one long-standing request going back to the pre-Firefox days is AppleScript support. In fairness, this is hard to achieve in Firefox, and getting harder because of its cross-platform asynchronous nature. Many of the assumptions AppleScript makes about an application and its internal object model are routinely violated for performance reasons in Firefox, and Firefox is not primarily written in Objective-C, so there need to be bridges written to regular C++ and JavaScript, proxy objects designed, etc. Since there was never any agreement on how this internal plumbing should look, only some speculative work was ever completed, and Firefox to this day only supports the basic AppleScript suite and some limited automation through GUI scripting methods.
However, one thing that would certainly be handy for those non-daily drivers who might have a Power Mac sitting around doing nothing is to automate some tasks with it, like a kiosk or a display, or to assist with certain rote tasks. For that, AppleScript would certainly be the most painless way of doing so, so here is a first cut of AppleScript support for TenFourFox. Essentially I took that 8-year-old speculative patch, modified it to work with Firefox 45 and 10.4 (some of the dictionary actually comes from the dearly departed Camino, which had rich AppleScript support of its own), and greatly expanded its feature set to yield TenFourFox's AppleScript module. With FPR13 beta, open the AppleScript Script Editor.app, switch to the Event Log tab, and try this script (substitute your TenFourFox application name for TenFourFoxG5):
tell application "TenFourFoxG5"
repeat with w in every browser window
repeat with t in every tab of w
repeat while (t is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
get name of t
get URL of t
end repeat
end repeat
end tell
This will iterate through every open browser window and every tab within that window, check an important synchronization property to make sure that the tab is not busy (being opened or being manipulated), and then report the name (title) and URL (location) of what's loaded in the Event Log. If you're an AppleScript jockey, you can well imagine what you can do with that information.
Tabs also have other useful properties, like plaintext and HTML to get the text or HTML contents respectively of a tab.
You might also want to create scripts for the Script menu (assuming you have that enabled) that act on text you have highlighted. TenFourFox can do that too:
tell application "TenFourFoxG5"
repeat while (current tab of front browser window is busy)
delay 1
end repeat
display dialog ("" & selected of current tab of front browser window)
end tell
If you put this script into the Script menu, then highlight some text and select this script. A dialogue box will appear with the text you have selected. (Similarly, paste it into the Script Editor and run it to see.)
You can also turn TenFourFox into an automated kiosk. Here's a script that opens a new window, makes it full screen, and then updates the display with what the New York state traffic cameras see on the Long Island Expressway every 15 seconds. It uses a second synchronization property called opening to determine when it's safe to manipulate the new window. (To stop it, Alt-Tab to the Script Editor, click Stop, then return to TenFourFox and close the fullscreen window with Cmd-W.)
tell application "TenFourFoxG5"
activate
make new browser window
repeat while (opening)
delay 1
end repeat
tell front browser window
set fullscreen to true
set URL to "https://511ny.org/map/Cctv/428834--20"
repeat
delay 15
reload current tab
end repeat
end tell
end tell
TenFourFox can also be automated with GUI scripting as well, which can be used to manipulate the pulldown menus and even deliver clicks and keyboard events on web pages and the browser chrome. The complete dictionary, like any scriptable app, can be viewed from the Script Editor's Open Dictionary... option. Do note there are a few gotchas and a few things that don't work as expected, and you cannot currently control foxboxes with AppleScript even if they use FPR13; you can read all about the current state of AppleScript support and get many more examples of scripting on the TenFourFox Github AppleScript wiki entry. It's not a perfect mapping of Firefox/TenFourFox onto AppleScript, but it's much better than mainline Firefox which can barely be script-controlled at all. Please consider this support to be a work in progress and there may be more bugs and features yet to add(ress). Post your comments as usual.
Like I say, I'm still concerned over the deficiencies accumulating in the browser that I don't know what to do with and don't have an easy means to patch into the browser core. That said, keep in mind that even if we did try to get a port of 52 off the ground to address these problems -- the functionality of which wouldn't guaranteed and has several major changes which would badly compromise TenFourFox's platform base -- we'd just have different deficiencies once Fx60 becomes the typical minimum, so it only delays the inevitable, and the Rust requirement for 54+ makes any later wholesale port impossible. At least in the meantime these new features, although admittedly incomplete, at least give some additional functionality to the browser, and that's not worth nothing.
FPR13 will go final with Firefox 66 on March 19.
