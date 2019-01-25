TenFourFox FPR12 available

For "lucky" FPR13 I want to take a whack at solving issue 541, since my ability to work on Github from the G5 is seriously impaired at the moment (I have to resort to various workarounds or do tasks from the Talos II with regular Firefox). Since this has some substantial regression risk it will probably be the only JavaScript change I do for that release pending further feasibility tests on the whole enchilada. However, a couple people have asked again about AppleScript support and there is an old patch around that I think could be dusted off and made to work. That release is scheduled for March 19.
Speaking of the Talos II, I should be getting my second POWER9 system in soon, a 4-core Raptor Blackbird we'll be using as a media system. I've already got the mATX case picked out and some decent peripherals and it will probably run Fedora also, since I'm pretty accustomed to it by now. If these systems are starting to interest you but the sticker shock of a full T2 loadout is too much, the Blackbird can give you a taste of next-generation Power ISA without too much pain to your pocketbook.
Meanwhile, over on our sister Talospace blog, if you've been thinking about the Linux plunge (either with a POWER9 or on your own system) but your Mac habits die hard, here's a better way to get the Command key to work properly than faffing about with AutoKey and you can still run Mac OS X apps in virtualization or emulation.
