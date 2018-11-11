Sunday, November 11, 2018

ICYMI: what's new on Talospace

In the shameless plug category, in case you missed them, two original articles on Talospace, our sister blog: making your Talos II into an IBM pSeries (yes, you can run AIX on a Talos II with Linux KVM), and roadgeeking with the Talos II (because the haters gotta hate and say POWER9 isn't desktop ready, which is just FUD FUD FUD).
  1. Considering the cost of these things, they should be giving you stock options and a seat on the board for making them actually work. I suspect they might have watched "Field of Dreams" just a few too many times.

