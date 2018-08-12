TenFourFox FPR9b2 available

The WiFi fix in beta 1 was actually to improve HTML5 geolocation accuracy, and Chris T has confirmed that it does, so that's been updated in the release notes. Don't worry, you are always asked before your location is sent to a site.
On the Talos II side, I've written an enhancement to KVMPPC allowing it to actually monkeypatch Mac OS X with an optimized bcopy in the commpage. By avoiding the overhead of emulating dcbz's behaviour on 32-bit PPC, this hack improves the T2's Geekbench score by almost 200 points in Tiger. Combined with another small routine to turn dcba hints into nops so they don't cause instruction faults, this greatly reduces stalls and watchdog tickles when running Mac apps in QEMU. I'll have a formal article on that with source code for the grubby proletariat shortly, plus a big surprise launch of something I've been working on very soon. Watch this space.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.